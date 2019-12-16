The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment towards a stronger partnership and collaboration with the Amana Farmers and Grains Suppliers Association of Nigeria (AFGSAN), stating that it would boost agribusiness development and job creation in Nigeria.

The Minister disclosed this when members of AFGSAN, led by their Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Ahmed Pambegua, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Alhaji Nanono noted that the partnership would achieve the goal of the current administration’s next level agenda in the agriculture sector and create the desired value chain, promote global market access of Nigerian branded products with massive job creation and increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the country.

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary, FMARD, Dr. Mohammed Umar Bello, thanked the association for doubling its effort towards supporting the current administration’s agenda by buying into the intervention policies of the Federal Government, which include getting farmers back to farms and ensuring that they produce more grains for the market and create jobs.

In his welcome address, AFGSAN Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Ahmed Pambegua, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on his agricultural agenda and vision of making the agricultural sector the biggest employer of labour in Nigeria.

He added that with strategic linkage of processing and marketing of products, it would reduce Nigeria’s huge income inequality, boost production and economic activities in rural areas.

The visit had in attendance, 36 state chairmen of AFGSAN and other official members.