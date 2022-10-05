JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment towards the development of the nation’s premier maritime education and training centre, Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron.

Speaking during his working visit to the academy on Tuesday, the minister described the learning environment of the academy as one of the best in the country saying that he was truly impressed with the learning facilities therein.

He commended Commodore Duja Effedua (Retd) led administration for its untiring drive at placing the academy at par with other maritime institutions in the comity of maritime nations.

He said; “I am impressed with the management of this academy; the transformation is tremendous and most importantly the learning environment is one of the most conducive in the country”.

The minister also commended the high level of practical training being offered by the school in view of the installed state-of-the-art educational facilities, and further that the federal government would continue to support the institution to enviable heights.

The Secretary General of the International Seabed Authority, Mr. Michael W. Lodge , informed the Cadets that the International Seabed Authority is a Kingston, Jamaica-based intergovernmental body made up of 167 member states and the European Union, established under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and its 1994 Agreement on Implementation.

He said the Authority is responsible for managing the exploration of all mineral-related activities in the international seabed area for the benefit of mankind.

Lodge said new job opportunities would be created in the future since mining vessels that would require new technologies and lots of people would be stationed far offshore.

He said he was in the Nigeria for a 3-day workshop which is aimed at showcasing the opportunities in ISA and working on how African countries could be a part.

Mr. Lodge reiterated the need for Cadets of the Academy to visit the Authority’s website so they can take advantage of their training opportunities.

“Our visit here is short but very interesting, seeing the work and the standard of training that is taking place here is quite impressive. I’m in Nigeria for a 3-day workshop to look at the opportunities this potential will bring and how African states can participate in the future,

So I suggest you take a look at our websites, you will see we have many opportunities for training with new technologies, marine sciences, biology, geology and offshore welding,” he said.

Earlier, the rector had expressed his appreciation to the minister and his entourage for visiting the Academy despite their busy schedule.

He thanked the federal ministry of transportation and the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for their unwavering support towards the realisation of the aspirations of the academy and pledged to continue to do his best to sustain the development of the institution.

“We are excited to have you in our school today, now Nigeria has a maritime academy that is respected Internationally, for that we are grateful to the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency”, he said.

The minister and his entourage which included the director general of NIMASA, Dr Basir Jamoh, and the and the Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Dr Maureen Tamuno, had a tour of the academy’s educational facilities such as the multi-functional classroom simulator, full mission deck simulators, full mission bridge simulator, ocular vision, smart classrooms, survival pool and MAN jetty. ENDS