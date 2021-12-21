By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Following the United Arab Emirates (UAE) approval of seven slots to Air Peace to operate at the Dubai airport, the Federal Government has reciprocated by restoring Emirates airline’s daily flight schedule to Nigeria

A letter signed by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu and addressed to the airline’s country manager, states: ‘Following the further consultations with various stakeholders and the letter from Dubai CAA with reference number DCAA/ASA/N-3/016 dated 17th December 2021 offering Air Peace Airlines daily slots to Dubai airports, I wish to inform you the reinstatement of the ministerial approval of Emirates Airlines winter schedule.’

Nuhu said that the approval is predicated on compliance with the Dubai Travel Protocol as released by Dubai airports on Friday 26th November 2021 as it affects travellers travelling from Nigeria to UAE.

A few weeks ago, the NCAA withdrew the approval granted Emirates airline by the Ministry of Aviation following the refusal of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE to grant equal rights to Air Peace to fly to Dubai via Sharjah. The withdrawal of approval took effect on December 12 and Emirates immediately suspended its operations in Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, explained why the FG retaliated against Emirates. He said inception of this administration, the FG granted Emirates the approval for 21 flights weekly, 14 to Lagos and seven to Abuja but the UAE refused to grant Nigeria’s Air Peace three weekly frequencies to Sharjah, which the airline requested for, rather, it approved only one frequency weekly. He said the GCAA had attributed its refusal to grant three frequencies to Air Peace to inadequate slots in Sharjah airport.

However, on December 13, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority wrote a letter to Air Peace offering it seven slots to operate from Dubai airport (DBX).

In the letter which was signed by the Director General of DCAA, Mohammed Ahil and addressed to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, with reference number DCAA/ASA/N-3/014, the regulator said it received information from DBX that there are now available slots at terminal one which the airline can operate with.

Though Air Peace didn’t officially respond to the DCAA’s offer to commence operations at DBX, it is believed that the FGs reinstatement of Emirates operations is an indication that Air Peace may begin operations at DBX.