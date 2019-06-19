Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has promised to return the study of History to secondary school curriculum while ensuring that all primary school teachers would be retrained to deliver digital literacy.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, declared this at the launch of Education for Justice Programme, organised by the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), in Abuja, yesterday. He said under the Every Child Counts Programme Initiative, government has already kick-started implementation in 12 primary and secondary schools across the six geo-political zones and instructional classes have also commenced.

“All teachers in primary and secondary schools will be retrained in their primary areas of teaching as well as to deliver digital literacy” he said, adding that direct interventions will be in the public school arena while standards will be applicable across board.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, has revealed that government will return the study of History into secondary school curriculum because education is the quickest and most assured vehicle to liberate the society from all forms of vices.