From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate resumption of repatriation of displaced persons from the North-East as a result of Boko Haram activities currently in the Republic of Cameroon.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is chairman of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Returns and Resettlement of Displaced Persons in the North-East, gave the directive during the submission of the report of the Technical Working Group (TWG) on repatriation of Nigerians displaced from the North-East by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, who is the vice chairman of the committee.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, prior to the inauguration of the Presidential Committee, the National Commission For Refugees, Migrants, and IDPs (NCFRMI) in collaboration with other agencies had repatriated over 4000 displaced Nigerians from Cameroon before halting the operation.

Osinbajo directed that while the committee reviewed the report of the TWG, the Refugees Commission should resume immediately the repatriation of displaced Nigerians from Cameroon which has been on hold.

Meanwhile, Zulum has requested Federal Government’s urgent financial intervention and other logistics required for the re-establishment of the affected communities in Borno State, to aid successful repatriation of over 200,000 displaced persons in the Northeast as a result of the Boko Haram onslaught.

The Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Returns and Resettlement of Displaced Persons in the North-East, was inaugurated in February by President Muhammadu Buhari, to repatriate Nigerians from north east in Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, Zulum, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Committee, said within the last few years, about 50,000 people have repatriated.

He explained that, the report presented was with a view to ensuring that the repatriation exercise from Cameroon will continue immediately while the repatriation of Nigerians that in the Republic of Niger and the Republic of Chad will resume very soon.

On the number of displaced people that have been repatriated, the Borno State governor said, “Within the last few years, we have repatriated nothing fewer than 50, 000 people but we still have more than 200,000.

“So, what we are looking now is to see how we can repatriate indigenes of Borno State that are living in Niger especially those that are from Malumfatori, Abadam Local Government Area that are willing to come back.

“While we have those from Gwoza Local Government Area, Bama Local Government Area mainly that leaving from Cameroon; they are also willing to come.

“We also have indigenes of Kukawa and Marte Local Government Areas that are living that living in Chad.

“So, I think the Vice President will do the needful to ensure that the president gives immediate approval in terms of funding and other logistics required for the re-establishment of these communities in Borno State.”

Asked on the present security situation in the state, the governor said, “The security situation has greatly improved.”