The Federal Government says the curricula of polytechnics and other tertiary institutions are currently being reviewed to include entrepreneurship education and skills acquisition of graduates.
The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu revealed this at the 33rd convocation ceremony of Yaba Technology College (YABATECH) in which 8,411 graduates bagged National and higher national diplomas.
At the convocation ceremony, a total of 245 graduates of the college bagged distinctions in various disciplines for the 2017/2018 academic session.
“It is worthy to note that the curricula of the Polytechnics and indeed all Tertiary Institutions are being reviewed and developed to include entrepreneurship education and skills Acquisition as contained in the (MSP).
“Similarly, the government has through TETFund made provision for funding of equipment fabrication in all the Tertiary Institutions. Hence, I expect the Institutions to be at the forefront of fabricating tools required by agricultural and manufacturing industries through innovations and adaptive technology.
Represented by the Director of Tertiary Education, Dr. Joel Samuel Ojo, Mallam Adamu admonished graduands on the continuity to represent the college’s legacy in their various careers.
“Furthermore, the federal government is committed to growing opportunities in the sector by providing both funding and infrastructural support. The government will continue to provide the enabling environment for quantity, technological, vocational education to ensure the strain of outstanding development of our youths and job creation,” he disclosed.
The chairman, Governing Council, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, urged the continuation of synergy between the college and the alumni to ensure sustainable development in the institution
Fagbemi added: “As one of the focal points in the administration of this institution, the welfare of the students remains a paramount factor. The core values of the college, council, and the academic board has emphasised the importance of effective and efficient service delivery to the students and consequently enrich high academic standards for YABATECH.
He assured parents and the public that the college will continue to make relentless efforts to drive a fairly stable academic calendar, provide a peaceful and conducive environment for teaching and learning as well as encourage noble interaction amongst students.
He urged them to endeavour to pursue various entrepreneurial skills in order to be self-reliant and gainfully employed as their acquired skills can serve as a key to their employment.
Omokungbe, an engineer, lauded the Federal Government for its consistent efforts in delivering quality tertiary education to the teeming youths in Nigeria. He announced that the college will continue to promote academic excellence to ensure the learning and teaching method is enhanced.
“We will continue to work hard to sustain peace on campus. I won’t fail to acknowledge the cooperation and support I have enjoyed working with the Governing Council of the College. I am indeed privileged to work with a governing council that is highly committed to its mandate. We are grateful to everyone who honoured our invitation,” he said.
Leave a Reply