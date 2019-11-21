Ngozi Nwoke

The Federal Government says the curricula of polytechnics and other tertiary institutions are currently being reviewed to include entrepreneurship education and skills acquisition of graduates.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu revealed this at the 33rd convocation ceremony of Yaba Technology College (YABATECH) in which 8,411 graduates bagged National and higher national diplomas.

At the convocation ceremony, a total of 245 graduates of the college bagged distinctions in various disciplines for the 2017/2018 academic session.

“It is worthy to note that the curricula of the Polytechnics and indeed all Tertiary Institutions are being reviewed and developed to include entrepreneurship education and skills Acquisition as contained in the (MSP).

“Similarly, the government has through TETFund made provision for funding of equipment fabrication in all the Tertiary Institutions. Hence, I expect the Institutions to be at the forefront of fabricating tools required by agricultural and manufacturing industries through innovations and adaptive technology.

“Since the focus of the present administration is to provide opportunities for our teeming youths to create wealth and maximise their potentials, I challenge our academic Institutions to engage the youths in activities that encourage skills acquisition and development. I implore the Institutions to work with relevant agencies, industries, and researchers to tackle the prevailing challenges of underdevelopment”, Adamu stated. Represented by the Director of Tertiary Education, Dr. Joel Samuel Ojo, Mallam Adamu admonished graduands on the continuity to represent the college’s legacy in their various careers. “Furthermore, the federal government is committed to growing opportunities in the sector by providing both funding and infrastructural support. The government will continue to provide the enabling environment for quantity, technological, vocational education to ensure the strain of outstanding development of our youths and job creation,” he disclosed. The chairman, Governing Council, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, urged the continuation of synergy between the college and the alumni to ensure sustainable development in the institution Fagbemi added: “As one of the focal points in the administration of this institution, the welfare of the students remains a paramount factor. The core values of the college, council, and the academic board has emphasised the importance of effective and efficient service delivery to the students and consequently enrich high academic standards for YABATECH. He assured parents and the public that the college will continue to make relentless efforts to drive a fairly stable academic calendar, provide a peaceful and conducive environment for teaching and learning as well as encourage noble interaction amongst students.