From From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, announced that the reviewed quarantine protocols for travellers coming into the country will take effect from tomorrow.

A statement by the Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days before they travel to Nigeria would be denied entry into the country.

The PSC chairman said, however, passengers who transited through these countries are exempted.

Mustapha stated that defaulting airlines would pay of $3,500 as fine for each defaulting passenger; adding that passengers on board who are non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country at cost to the airline.

The statement titled, ‘COVID-19 response: Provisional quarantine protocol for travellers arriving in Nigeria’ read thus “Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.

“The following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with (a) above: airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 for each defaulting passenger; and non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at cost to the airline.

“Nigerians and those with permanent resident permit who visited Brazil, India, Turkey and South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be made to undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine in a government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at cost to the passenger.

“The following conditions shall apply to such passengers: within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test; if positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with national treatment protocols; and if negative, the passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on Day-7 of their quarantine.

“False declaration: Passenger(s) who provided false or misleading contact information will be liable to prosecution; and person(s) who wilfully disregard or refuse to comply with directions of Port-Health staff, security agencies or evade quarantine shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law. This protocol comes into effect from July 2, 2021.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.