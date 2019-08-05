You are talking about a court order that Zakzaky be released? Court orders do not stop at orders. There are other things to be considered. A judge can actually set Nigeria on fire with a radical judgment pronounced without thinking of the currency of the atmosphere. You cannot just release somebody who is a public figure and whose release could cause some conflagration. Remember Nnamdi Kanu of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), he was released on bail, what happened afterwards? Did Kanu present himself in court when he was to appear for trial again? He jumped bail and that is unlawful. It did not just stop there; Kanu created chaos and contin- ued to give the Nigerian state problem.

Followers of Zakzaky have this tendency to excesses. When they first clashed with the Army in 2004, MURIC issued a statement supporting them and condemning the killing of their members. But after our statement, we started receiving complaints from Muslims and Christians in Zaria, complaining that the Shiites exhibit irrational display of violence, that they molest and intimidate people, that they attack both Christians and Muslims, particularly Muslims who are not Shiites. People around them continue to live in fear. Because of these reports we received we could no longer make comments to support them. Yes, the Shiites have their Allah given fundamental human rights, but they must also respect the rights of other Nigerians. This is what the Shiites have not been doing. You can see that their demonstrations in Kaduna and Abuja were characterised by violence.