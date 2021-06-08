From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As part of its commitment to move over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by year 2030, the Federal Government has unveiled projects and programmes presently being executed to meet its objective.

Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning unveiled some of the programmes government has put in place to deliver to its promise of poverty alleviation for Nigerians.

Speaking at the Kaduna export enlightenment and engagement forum recently organised by Nigerian Export Import (NEXIM) Bank, the Minister enumerated some of the schemes to include: conduct of enterprise education workshops in various National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) camps and campuses of tertiary institutions across the country. She listed the development of an aquaculture hub in Ogun, housing five businesses in fish farming value chain to render continuous training and employment. Other projects include three aquaculture hubs that are at advanced stages of completion in Borno, Kaduna and Ebonyi States; Also being unveiled was the distribution of over 150,000 copies of enterprise education books to existing and potential youth entrepreneurs; collaboraion with the private sector to create jobs for the teeming youths through the provision of fiscal incentives to boost productivity in critical sectors of the economy such as agriculture, solid minerals, and manufacturing; and the launch of a consumer credit programme to enhance access to consumer credit that would improve the standard of living of Nigerians.

In addition, a regular development and review of policies which, according to the minister, facilitate export trade and remove bottlenecks.

“In this direction, towards improving procedures, documentation and regulations in the solid mineral sector, the government is in the process of finalising a distinct mineral exports guidelines, procedures and documentation requirements to unleash the monumental mining potentials and streamline operations in the sector.