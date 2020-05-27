Chinelo Obogo

THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said

passengers should brace up for

rigorous health checks at the

airports, flight delays and increase in airfare when restrictions are lifted and operations

resume post COVID-19.

Speaking at an aviation webinar organised by Women in

Aviation (WIA) Nigeria, with

the theme: Aviation: The New

Norm in the post COVID-19,

the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu,

said passengers should expect

delays and long hours of checks

and re-checks right from when

they arrive the airport and departs as the agency has put arrangements in place regarding

passenger facilitation and what

to expect.

She said escorts of Very Important Persons (VIPs) would

no longer be allowed to follow

their principals into the terminal and such principals would

be subjected to all its health

checks. She said passengers are

expected to leave home early

hours before their flights in order to go through the various

checks before entering the terminal and after.

“We are going to expect

flight delays; flights will experience delays because of checks

and re-checks. If you are travelling, I will expect a potential

traveler to leave home hours

before his flight, why do I say

this? Because there is going to

be a lot of checks in the front of

the terminal. We have been told

that some activities and procedures will take place in front of

the terminal. So air travelers

are expected to leave home very

early so that they can get to the

airport on time.”

The FAAN spokesperson

also explained that passengers

should expect that airlines

would charge more in terms of

airfare, adding that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that there

would be 45 per cent increase

in fares.

Yakubu stated that the COVID-19 had brought a lot of

changes to air travel and to

ensure the safety of passengers and airport users the way

of doing things before have to

change, adding that the pandemic would make people cut

down on non-essentials and

lead to low demand of air travel.

At all airports, she said social

distancing would be 100 per

cent, temperature screening,

wearing of face masks, disinfection of shoes and luggage of

passengers would also be carried out 100 per cent regardless

of personalities.

“There will be floor markings indicating where each passenger will wait on the queue,

arriving passengers will also

be subjected to temperature

screening, physical distancing

too will be observed while passengers are waiting by the carousel to pick up their luggage.

Passengers are expected to arrive the airport with their face

masks on, their luggage and

pairs of shoes to be disinfected.

Passengers are expected to observe social/physical distancing.

“Passengers will subject

themselves to temperature

screening and departure halls

will be arranged in such a way

that physical distancing too will

be observed,” Yakubu said.

In her contribution, Ebele

Okoye, General Manager Customer Service/SERVICOM,

FAAN, harped on the decongestion of the terminal building especially outside where all sorts

of people who do not have business at the airport mill around.

According to her, in reducing contact, the days of opening

people’s bag at the airport to

search what is inside should be

done away with. Okoye urged

passengers to save themselves

the stress of coming to the airport to buy tickets rather they

buy their tickets online, check

in online and pay for their trolleys online to reduce the hours

they would have to spend carrying out these activities.

“Social security can be done,

online ticket purchase: I am

sure that the airline will notify

the people who purchase their

ticket online to check in online

and decongest the terminal

building. There would be no

hangers around, touts should

be out of the airport, anyone

not travelling should not be allowed to enter the airport. How

do passengers get their trolley?

They can pay online, you don’t

need contacts,” she said.

In a related development,

the government of Netherlands

on Tuesday, evacuated 71 of its

citizens from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport

(MMIA), Lagos. The Boeing

767-300 airlifted 71 passengers

from MMIA to Accra.