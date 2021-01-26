From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Worried by the alleged unwholesome activities of Eastern Security Network (ESN), pan-Igbo group, Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has called on the Federal Government and South East governors, to proscribe it.

CSEPNND claimed that ESN and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were not in the interest of the people from the South East given their utterances, activities, and recent attack on some soldiers and police officers in Orlu, Imo State.

Its National President Prof. Madumere Chika, in a statement, yesterday, urged governors of the South East to begin the formation of a recognized regional security outfit like Amotekun which is domicile in the South West and Civilian JTF in the North East and North West.

“As a professional group, we condemn in its entirety the clash between our security operatives and elements of the illegal Eastern Security Network”, the group said in the statement.

The statement read: “There are laid down procedures and processes for establishing a security outfit which, in our humble submission, were never met by this illegal group.

“Our investigation has revealed that men of the ESN carried out the provocative ambush attack with sophisticated weapons and other dangerous objects.

“We hold that Nigeria is a democratic nation ruled by the Constitution, which regulates behaviour and conducts of persons and groups.

“It is a welcome development for complementary security outfit’s to be created, but such must pass the test of extant laws.

“While we are in total support of a regional security outfit owing to the current security failure of the government we must do that within the ambit of the law so that they are properly regulated to avoid criminal elements hijacking the outfit.

“We are by this statement therefore, calling on Ndigbo both home and in the diaspora to cooperate with security agencies to fish out this criminals that masquerade as regional security men.

“Above all, we enjoin the military and security agencies involved in the operation to conduct themselves professionally and in line with their rules of engagement, as we assure them of our total support and cooperation in their task to rid the South East of anti-progressive elements.

“We also urge the governors of the Southeastern states to consider establishing a regional security outfit just like the Civilian JTF in Borno and Amotekun in the Southwest to compliment the efforts of the security agencies