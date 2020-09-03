The Minister of Aviation, Captain Hadi Sirika, has effected the immediate sack of two directors of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) while the directorates which are major organs of the agency have been reduced from nine to six. The action took place on Wednesday, September 2, after a meeting held at the instance of the minister which ended by 1pm with letters handed out to some directors, while a resignation letter by the Director Consumer Protection Directorate, Adamu Abdullahi, was accepted. Under the restructring, Captain Ayodele Sasegbon, director, General Aviation and Ita Awak, director, Airworthiness Standard, were issued letters of termination. The directorate of General Aviation, which Sasegbon was heading and that of Consumer Protection, headed by Abdullahi have been phased out. While the former is merged with DATR, the latter is subsumed under the Directorate of Airworthiness Standards.

In a statement signed by the Director General of the agency, Captain Musa Nuhu, he said the new and retained Directorates are: “Airworthiness Standards (DAWS), Operations, Licensing and Training (DOLT), Air Transport Regulations (DATR, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS), Finance and Accounts (DFA) and the Directorate of Human Resources and Administration (DHR and

“The Directorates of Consumer Protection and General Aviation have been phased out.