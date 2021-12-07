From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the industrial action embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) on Monday, which threw many states into darkness, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, approved the suspension of the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Consequently, he has appointed an interim governing board to oversee the day-to-day operations of the electricity distribution company.

In a statement, Ofem Uket, spokesman of the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, said that the sack of the management team which was conveyed by the presidency to the Federal Ministry of Power takes immediate effect.

The Minister of Power, Aliyu Abubakar and the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy Agba had earlier on dialogued with the Ministry of Labour, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees, (NUEE) to resolve and call off the 14-hour strike action.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna and parts of Edo states were in total blackout between 7 in the morning and 8 pm on Monday following the industrial action by the staff of AEDC.

“The presidential directives as conveyed, has also directed the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to set up a new management team of the AEDC.

However, in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) jointly signed by the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy Agba, the chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sanusi Garba; Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoli; Comrade Joe Ajaero, on behalf of the union, the Federal Government ordered the suspension of the strike, giving 21 days within which the outstanding emoluments and entitlements of staff will be paid, the statement, noted

Meanwhile, the government has described the non performance and incompetence of AEDC as a national embarrassment, saying that the suspension of the management team subsists until further notice.

Also, recall that the AEDC workers went on strike on Monday to protest the non- payment of arrears of pensions, allowances, salaries and promotions.

