There unconfirmed reports last night that the Federal Government may have suspended Ms Hadiza Bala- Usman as the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

According to a source at the Ministry of Transportation, Ms Usman has been replaced by Mohammed Koko, NPA’s director of finance, albeit in acting capacity.

Ms Usman was said to have told an Abuja-based news outfit that she was already aware of her removal from office, but has yet to receive any formal communication to that effect from the Ministry of Transport. This was even as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation did not immediately return a request seeking comments.

Ms Usman was appointed as NPA Managing Director in 2016 and has repeatedly propagated her reform policies that sought to redirect the organisation, which is one of the top revenue-generating entities of the Federal Government.