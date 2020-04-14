The Federal Government has terminated the contracts of two payment service providers (PSP) for delaying the Conditional Cash Transfer to beneficiaries in four states.

The states in which the payment was delayed are Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia and Zamfara.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said in a statement, yesterday, that the project was called off after a breach of agreement by the affected contractors.

PSPs are contracted by the Federal Government to make payment to the vulnerable persons on behalf of the government.

The minister said the termination of the contract was under the guidance of the World Bank, which is a fund provider of the scheme.

“The termination is with the procurement process launched using World Bank procurement guidelines to ensure that payments commence in the affected states on or before April 28,” the minister said in a statement signed by Salisu Dambatta, her spokesperson.