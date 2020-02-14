Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

After several months of graft allegation by the Federal Government, there are speculations that the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, has been sacked.

Kawu was said to have received a memo from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, directing him to handover to the most senior person in the commission.

A source at the NBC who confirmed the development, however said he was yet to get the full details of Kawu’s disengagement from the headship of the commission.

Recall that Kawu was last year arraigned before Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa of the Federal High Court, Abuja by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) alongside the Chairman of Pinnacle Communications Limited, Mr. Lucky Omoluwa and the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mr. Dipo Onifade.

The trio of Kawu, Omoluwa and Onifade was charged over alleged complicity in the misapplication of the N2.5 billion seed grant for the Digital Switch-Over (DSO) programme.

However, efforts to reach Kawu for comment did not yield result as Kawu did not respond to calls and an SMS sent to his mobile line.