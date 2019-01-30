Mr. Olufehinti Olusegun, Director, Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), has said the Federal Government saved over N206 billion in salaries of federal civil servants during the 2017 and 2018 fiscal years.

Olusegun, who made the disclosure in an interview in Abuja on Tuesday, said this was achieved through blocking financial leakages of ghost workers.

He gave the breakdown as N76 billion in 2017 and N130 billion in 2018, adding that the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari had helped sustain the policy introduced in 2007.

He said the administration, through the offices of Accountant-General of the Federation and the Minister of Finance, ensured that all the 512 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and their 740,000 workforce, were properly streamlined into the IPPIS. Olusegun said that from 2015 till date, the Federal Government, as part of the gains of the IPPIS, had been able to employ more than 70,000 new workers into the Federal Civil Service.