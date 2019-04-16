Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal government has saved over N37 billion from misapplications, paddings, mistakes, and non-compliance by various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) following successful deployment of infrastructure that has boosted transparency in governance.

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris made the disclosure in Abuja Tuesday when he hosted the National Executive of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria who came on a courtesy visit.

The nation’s Treasurer further revealed that following President Buhari’s directive that N10 billion be set aside monthly, commencing from May 2017 to offset backlog of Promotion Arrears, that the OAGF inaugurated an in-house committee to verify MDAs’ claims and submissions.

“So far, the committee has paid out the sum of N42 billion, out of the N55 billion released leaving an outstanding of N13 billion in cash while a total of N35 billion is yet to be released to the office”.

Furthermore, the AGF promised that he will bring the concerns of the Association to the notice of the Minister of Finance and will also dialogue with the Director-General Budget Office, to ensure that Government continues to keep its part of the agreement reached with Association in order to ensure industrial harmony.

He reassured civil servants in the country of the commitment of Office of the Accountant –General of the Federation, in line with Mr. President’s directives, to the continued payment of promotion arrears owed Federal civil servants.

He commended the leadership of the Association of Senior Civil Servants for their understanding and support in the implementation of government plans and programmes, saying without industrial harmony no meaningful development can be achieved.

The AGF equally commended the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation’s arm of the Association for their understanding and support assuring them of his continued commitment to improving the welfare of the Staff through the implementation of the people-oriented programme.

Earlier, the National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria,( ASCSN), represented by the National Vice President, Comrade Bola Audu Innocent, extolled the leadership qualities of Mr. Ahmed Idris, saying he had displayed professionalism in managing the nation’s treasury.

“We as a union, that unionizes senior staff in public service is proud of your achievements and contribution to nation building at this level,” Comrade Bola Audu emphasized.

He, however, informed the AGF that their visit was necessitated by recent developments from the payment of outstanding promotion, salaries, and other arrears owed civil servants in the public service, where the association understood that concerns raised by DG Budget Office are leading to delay in the continued payment of the arrears.

Audu explained that the failure of the government to continue to honor the agreement signed in May 2017, might lead to industrial unrest.