The Federal Government says an estimated 600 million new jobs will be needed by the year 2030 to addres the growth of the global working age population.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said this during the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Century and 60 years of ILO Anniversary, Wednesday in Abuja.

Ngige, represented by Mr Williams Alo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said that approximately 40 million jobs would be needed annually to achieve this target.

According to him, it is internationally recognised that decent work is fundamental to sustainable development.

“It is estimated that over 600 million new jobs need to be created by the year 2030, that is approximately 40 million jobs annually , to keep pace with the growth of the global working age population.

“The importance of decent work in achieving sustainable development is highlighted by Goal 8 of the Sustainable Development Goals which aims to “promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

“To this end, therefore, putting job creation at the heart of economic policy-making and development plans will not only generate decent work opportunities but also more robust, inclusive and poverty-reducing growth.

“It is a virtuous circle that is as good for the economy as it is for people and one that drives sustainable development.

“I wish to inform you that in line with international best practice, decent work for all Nigerians is at the heart of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration,” he said.

The minister said that Buhari had approved and signed the new Minimum Wage Act that guarantees N30,000 minimum wage, for Nigerian workers both at the state and federal levels.

He, however, noted that the Federal Government in 2018 had approved the National Employment Policy in its bid to institutionalise the pillars of decent work as well as secure the future of work, among others.

The minister stressed that ILO has been committed to promoting and creating standards that ensure decent work for all.

He said the ILO, in collaboration with the Nigerian government, has concluded the Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP I and II) and modalities are being put in place to commence DWCP III for Nigeria, among others.

He also noted that Nigeria has ratified well over 40 ILO Conventions, including the eight Fundamental Conventions and two priority or governance conventions on the application of these conventions as required.

Ngige added that the ILO has been a worthy partner from inception and the relationship has come a long way.

“To the ILO, even as you step into the next centenary, Nigeria wishes to assure it of its commitment to walk with it side by side.

“We are poised to march for another centenary with the ILO. On this note, I wish to congratulate the ILO, the Nigerian government and all our partners even as we continue this journey,’’ he said.

Also Mr Dennis Zulu, ILO Country Director to Nigeria, said that the ILO has a tripartite governing structure that brings together governments, employers, and workers.

Zulu said that the tripartite structure also set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men.

“Today as we celebrate 100 years of ILO, we also look towards the future.

“The Future of Work report does not only give us a view into the future, but also tells us what we need to do to prepare adequately to cope with the challenges of the future workplace.

“The ILO remains committed to working with its member states, Nigerian inclusive in the quest for a better future.

“We have travelled the long journey together thus far and indeed we need to maintain the partnership for the benefit of all.

“In this regard, the ILO will continue to undertake its three major tasks in collaboration with its member states, the first being the promotion of the adoption of international labour standards, for implementation by member states,‘’ he said.