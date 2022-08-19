The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has sealed four fake fertiliser blending plants operating without licence in Kano State.

The Director, Fertiliser Control Office of the Farm Inputs Support Department of the Ministry, Mr Kwaido Sani, made this known on Friday, in a statement.

Sani said the Federal Government Task Force discovered that the plants were blending without due authorisation and mixing substandard components to produce adulterated fertiliser being sold to farmers.

Sani said the inspection of the plants was necessary to rid Nigerian markets of adulterated fertilisers and ensure that no firm produced fertiliser without government approval.

According to him, the National Fertilizer Quality Control Act 2019 and Regulations 2020, will ensure that any individual doing the business must register with the Farm Inputs Support Department and must possess the requisite facilities to operate in the sector.

“This is a market operation, we are not interested in arresting anybody, our interest is to make people comply with the provisions of this act.”

The Director said “fertiliser is a very critical input in farm production” and the Federal Government will not tolerate any act of sabotage in ensuring food security in the country.

He said a truckload of adulterated fertiliser had been confiscated as evidence while the defaulting shops were sealed.

“We have also found huge cache of fertiliser blending raw materials, which are not supposed to be sold in the market,” he said,

He said the defaulting marketers arrested in possession of illegal blending raw materials would face the appropriate wrath of law after completion of investigation.

The sealed plants were Albarka Agro-Allied and Chemical Fertiliser, Nagarta Agro Fertiliser, both in Zara community of Kumbotso Local Government.

Samu Alheri plant in Jido community of Dawakin Kudu Local Government and one other retail shop in Getso market of Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state.

The Secretary, Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN), Mr Gideon Negedu, commended the task force, saying the process would help eradicate the sub standard and adulterated fertilisers from the Nigerian Agro-Allied sector.

“Raw materials for fertiliser blending, heavily discounted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to support authorised producers and benefit Nigerian farmers, should not be diverted by unpatriotic elements,” he added. (NAN)