From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Government’s efforts at reviving the economy got a boost on Tuesday when the World Bank announced its approval of Nigeria’s $1.5 billion (about N571 billion) loan request. The loan comes barely two years after the global bank approved $486 million (N185 billion) loan for Nigeria to address electricity transmission network and infrastructure challenges.

The Bretton Wood institution, which made the disclosure noted that the $1.5 billion facility will be used in investing in human capital, promoting jobs and economic transformation and diversification, enhancing resilience and strengthening the foundations of the public sector.

It added that the fund, a five-year country partnership framework (CPF) tenored from 2021 to 2024, will also help Nigeria realise its long-term potential.

Commenting on the development, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, said that the loan request, made in the wake of the COVID-19 pestilence, was delayed to allow Nigeria carry out currency reform including the unification and flexibility of the exchange rate, removal of fuel subsidy, among others.

“This country partnership framework will guide our engagement for the next five years in supporting the government of Nigeria’s strategic priorities by taking a phased and adaptive approach.

“To realise its long-term potential, the country has to make tangible progress on key challenges and pursue some bold reforms. Our engagement will focus on supporting Nigeria’s efforts to reduce poverty and promote sustained private sector-led growth”, he said.

Meanwhile the Board of Bank of China has approved the Federal Government’s $2.5 billion loan request to successfully undertake the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project.

Under the deal, the Bank of China is to provide 85 per cent of the fund totalling $2.125 billion, while the Federal Government meets bthe 15 per cent balance of $375 million in addition to sovereign guarantee to the lender. The Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made the disclosure in Ajaokuta, Kogi State on Tuesday, while inspecting the level of work done on the project site.

According to her, the loan approval remains a major breakthrough in the delivery of gas to Nigerians, amid other economic benefits.

Ahmed, who was accompanied on the inspection by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari; the contractor and Chairman of Oilserve Limited Mr Emeka Okwuosa and the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, stated that the pace of work undertaken by Oilserve, the contractor handling the gas pipeline project indicates the 2023 completion deadline would not be exceeded.