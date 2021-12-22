The Federal Government has disclosed that it has secured a $700 million World Bank loan for specific water projects around the country.

This was made known by the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, while chatting with the media on the sidelines of the ministry’s inaugural Awards Ceremony of the Rewards and Recognition System in Abuja.

He said the Federal Government’s role is to support state governments, which he said have the lion’s share of the responsibility for water supply.

“What Nigerians need to understand is that the Federal Government is not responsible for providing water in their taps, that is the responsibility of state governments and that is why we don’t have a Federal Water Board.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“All the incentives like P-WASH (Plan – Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) Action Plan, declaration of state of emergency by the President are efforts by the Federal Government to push the states to invest more in water.

“We relaunched the water resources policy in 2016. We have been able to generate from the world bank $700m. This money is not going to be spent by the Federal Government; it is going to the states for them to improve their water supply situation,” the minister said.