The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Thursday appealed for patience of road users as the Third Mainland Bridge repairs progressed.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while inspecting the site that asphalt surrounding the expansion joints within the 3.5 kilometers where the contractor was working had been removed.

He said that this was to pave way for the removal of the worn out expansion joints.

The controller said that eight expansion joints were already being replaced on the alignment between the Adeniji Adele and Ebute Meta area.

He said that a total of 14 expansion joints would be replaced on the Third Mainland Bridge and the Adeniji Adele Ramp.

Popoola said that hydro-blasting, also called hydro-demolition method, was being used to carefully remove the worn out expansion joints using an automated specialized machine.

“Third Mainland Bridge repair works is progressing and so far the contractor has been able to cut the asphalt holding the six expansion joints on this Oworonshoki lane.

“We are removing the expansion joints one by one.

“We are changing 12 expansion joints on Third Mainland Bridge, that is, six on Oworonshoki lane where we are working now and six on the Lagos Island Bound Carriageway after we complete work here.

“Then we are changing two expansion joints on the Adeniji Ramp, bringing the total to 14.

“The work is progressing steadily. Removing the asphalt involves using machine so that they do not fall into the lagoon,’’ he told NAN.

The controller said that the bearings of the bridge would be changed upon completion of replacement of the expansion joints.

“The bearings are under, that is, where the bridge deck is resting,’’ he said.

Popoola appealed for patience of motorists around the construction zones.

He lamented that most of the motorists were impatient around the diversion points but lauded the efforts of the traffic and law enforcement agencies for seamless traffic flow.

The official said that no accidents had been recorded because of the dedication of the agencies, adding that the Police were on ground to ensure safety of road users on the bridge.

“My advice to road users is to be patient, motorists should drive with care as the work progresses.

“The contractor is making efforts to ensure that the project is completed and the Third Mainland Bridge is opened possibly before the expiration of six months.

“So, they (motorists) should allow the contractor to work by being patient,’’ he said.

Speaking on the Alaka linking Eko Bridge shut for repairs in March, 2020, Popoola said the contractor was speeding up rehabilitation to further ease gridlock on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The controller said that the contractor on the project was targeting September or early October completion date.

Recall that the Third Mainland Bridge which has gone through series of repairs was partially shut on July 24, 2020 for another round of rehabilitation works.

The repair is expected to last for six months with the construction divided into two phases of three months on each carriageway starting with the Oworonshoki bound lane.

The 11.8km Third Mainland Bridge is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland.

Constructed in 1989, it was commissioned in 1990 and was the longest in Africa until 1996 when the 6th October Bridge in Cairo, Egypt was completed. (NAN)