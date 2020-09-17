Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi, Birnin Kebbi

The Director General of NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Mohammed (retd), has urged governments of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to activate plans and measures to stem further flooding as the rainy season moves to its peak.

Mohammed made the call when he paid a visit to Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said noted that 102 local government areas in 28 states fall within the highly probable flood risk areas, while 275 in 36 states and FCT fall within the moderately probable flood risk areas.

“The remaining 397 local government areas fall within the low probable flood risks areas.”

The DG, represented by Director Services of NEMA, James Akujobi, noted that the recurring flood was threatening the agricultural potentials of the country. We are here on an advocacy visit on the 2020 flood. Kebbi State is known to be one of the major food producers in the country with the citizens largely engaged in farming activities.However, the annual occurrences of flood have continued to threaten this potential. Flood has become a recurring experience in Nigeria. After the 2012 devastating flood, a similar one occurred in 2018 leading to a declaration of disaster emergency in many states,” he noted.

Mohammad, therefore, said governments at all levels must evolve strategies to minimise losses through adherence to warning alerts, early preparations and proper responses.

“Unfortunately, the predicted floods have started to occur in many parts of the country. Therefore, it is imperative to activate all plans and measures against the prediction as the season moves towards the peak,” he said.