The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, yesterday met with the leadership of the National Assembly to intimate it with an Executive Branch proposal to establish a N500 billion COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund.

Mrs Zainab, with senior officials from her ministry, held the meeting with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase and some other principal officers from both chambers attended the meeting held at the National Assembly complex.

The meeting was a follow-up to one held last week Wednesday between the National Assembly leadership and members of the Presidential Committee on COVID-19 set up to manage the crisis.