By Bimbola Oyesola, [email protected]

Federal Goverment, at the weekend, called for cooperation of electricity workers in the country for harmonious industrial relations, a vital ingredient for the much sought economic advancement of the country.

Ministries of Power and Labour and Employment averred that workers in the power sector had the key to Nigeria’s prosperity.

The Minister of Power (State), Goddy Jedy Agba in his address as the chairman of the fifth Triennial Delegates’ Conference of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) held in Abuja on Friday, harped on the importance of a peaceful relationship between the government and the union.

“I hope that the union will work along with the goverment to improve situation in the sector. God says let there be light, it’s an instruction from God, hence people should ensure that there’s light for the economy and nation to grow,” he said.

The minister said government and the workers were responsible for what happens in the sector, stating that both should look back and learn from the mistakes of the past.

“We must look back to correct our mistakes, the labour slogan is ‘forward ever’, but we are yet to get to the future that we aspire, we still have a long way to go. But we can achieve our desired future if we learn from the mistakes of the past,” he said.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who was represented by Mrs. Tilda Ndu Mmegwa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, said peace in power sector was essential for the overall development of the country.

He said, “Your trade union draws its membership from a very critical part of the national economy both the formal and informal economy. The role of your trade union in socio-economic development is without doubt of great importance and relevance and this fact should be borne in mind as you transact your business and take decisions on your future of work in the Power Sector.”

Speaking further on the theme for the conference, “Partnering for higher productivity and industrial peace”, Ngige said, “Undoubtedly, industrial peace in our National Industrial Relations System (NIRS) is an important building block to achieve higher productivity considered as a prerequisite for sustainable development and economic growth as part of the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The performance and/or non-performance of your sector is immediately felt by the society even to the level of the smallest household unit.”

Urging the workers to join hands to advance the country for the good of all, Ngige maintained that the power sector was an essential component of sustainable development, in the spirit of tripartism.

Permanent secretary, Ministry of Power, Nebeolisa Anako, also charged the workers not to lose sight of the theme, as productivity and industrial peace were components that worked together.

He charged them to be in the fore front of charting a new course for the progress of the economy through the revival of the power sector.

In his address, the president of the Trade Union Congress , Quadri Olaleye, represented by Dr. Ogbonna Chimela, president of the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, lamented that despite Nigeria being blessed with large oil, gas, hydro and solar resources, with the potential to generate 12,522 MW of electric power from existing plants, on most days, it is only able to dispatch around 4,000 MW, which is insufficient for a country of over 195 million people.

“Nonetheless, in order to enhance the effectiveness of service delivery in Nigeria’s electricity supply industry, certain steps need to be followed by relevant stakeholders, and they include addressing crucial issues in the gas-to-power value chain around pricing and allocation given its prominence in current energy mix; reworking the current governance structure and enhancing system credibility; instituting market-friendly regulations around pricing structure and mini-grid initiatives; and encouraging efficient and lawful consumption of electricity,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the outgoing president of SSAEAC, Chris Okonkwo, highlighted various achievements of his administration which cut across

members welfare, restoration of the dignity and influence of the union to economically positioning the union through various investments.

He stated, “Despite the changes in economic factors like higher inflation and Naira/Dollar exchange rates, the achievements like buying a secretariat in Kaduna, construction of two Guest Houses in Lagos, construction and re-equipping of the hotel in Enugu, employment and sustenance of salaries of former members or new staff since 2016, etc, with the lean financial base, the association is transiting to a new administration without debt of any form.

“In fact, the outgoing administration is leaving a surplus account of about Seventy Million Naira (N70m), including the cost of this National Delegate Conference 2022, but excluding the balance of about Fifty Million Naira (N50m) in the two unions joint account in First Bank of Nigeria,”