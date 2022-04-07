From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Federal Government has solicited the support of stakeholders in the six states of the South-South zone in sustaining an inclusive volunteer practice in the country.

Permanent Secretary (Political and Economic Affairs Office), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Andrew Adejo made the appeal in Asaba, Delta State during the opening of a two-day advocacy programme on the National Policy on Inclusive Volunteerism for participants in the South-South zone.

He said the 21st century practice of volunteerism has become more scientific and sophisticated, adding that there was need for all hands to be on deck to put appropriate framework and policies in place.

Adejo said government now recognises volunteerism as potential force and veritable tool capable of complementing efforts toward national development.

“It is in this regard that government approved a comprehensive National Policy on Inclusive Volunteerism and it’s Action Plan for implementation.

“The policy provides guidelines and direction for effective management of Volunteerism in Nigeria.

“The government is also establishing a robust National Volunteer Database to be domiciled in the OSGF. The database will provide information on volunteerism in Nigeria as well as a platform for registration and profiling of volunteers that could be easily deployed to render their services in various areas of need,” he said.

According to him, some state offices of the Nigeria National Volunteer Service (NNVS) have be dormant and ineffective due to lack of interaction, absence of volunteer programmes, communication and inadequate funding.

“In this respect, government is using this platform of strategic dialogue with state and other stakeholders to promote sustainable volunteerism as a tool for national development,” he added.

Acting Director of NNVS, Patrick Bissong said volunteerism has come a long way, adding that government was trying to give it much relevance to the society.

On his part, Mr. Emmanuel Agode said the essence of the advocacy workshop was to sensitise stakeholders at the state level in the South-South who will further cascade it to the various local government areas within the zone.