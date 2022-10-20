From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal governments has implored the cooperation of state governments to achieve it’s goal of providing Broadband Penetration for majority of Nigerians by 2025.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who spoke at the Broadband Technical Awareness Forum for Governors (BTAF), on Thursday in Abuja, stated that increased access to broadband had the potential to increase the Gross Domestic Product(GDP) of the country.

Speaking at the event organised by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Pantami disclosed that Nigeria was making huge progress in her pursuit to provide internet for all Nigerians, adding that it should not be a luxury but a necessity in the 21st century society .

According to him, “The Federal government launched the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 and since the launching of the plan, government has been with all stakeholders to deepen broadband penetration in the country.

“Access to broadband is no longer a luxury but a neccessity because there is no way we can ensure security and safety without broadband coverage and we cannot attain economic development without broadband penetration. Breadboard is necessary for security, education, economic development among others

He noted that a research conducted by the World Internet Forum showed that 10 per cent increase in broadband penetration would increase the GDP of a country by 2.5 per cent, and in some countries, 8.9 percent.

“The increase in broadband penetration in Nigeria is directly reflecting in our GDP since 2019 to date.

“As at 26th September, 2022,152, 279,265 people representing 79.8 per cent Nigerians have access to the internet while 85,232, 000 representing 44.68 per cent Nigerians have access to broadband. When it comes to broadband penetration, we are on track, we are delivering, in some cases, we have delivered the tasks given to us by 590 percent”, he said.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State assured that state governors were prepared to work with the federal government and stakeholders to achieve the country’s broadband penetration target.

In order for all Nigerians to have access to the internet, regardless of where they live or work, he urged for an honest and transparent communication between state and federal administrations.

In his words, “I want to ensure the minister that the states are willing to work with you, but we need to build more trust”.

“We have found out that in Edo state during Pandemic, technology helped cut down on the cost of governance. Today we can proudly say, that Edo state is technologically enabled.

Earlier, the EVC NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta regretted that over 30 million Nigerians were yet to have access to the Internet and guaranteed that the Commission’s top aim was to reduce that number.

He said broadband penetration was requisite in the educational, healthcare, economy, power and other sectors to drive growth.

“Everybody must have access to internet, broadband infrastructure is basic social amenities such as water, shelter and clothing”, he said.

He emphasized the need for state governors to collaborate with FG towards empowering Nigerians with affordable internet.