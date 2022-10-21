From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government has solicitated the cooperation of state governments to achieve it’s goal of providing Broadband Penetration for majority of Nigerians by 2025.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who spoke at the Broadband Technical Awareness Forum for Governors (BTAF), on Thursday in Abuja, stated that increased access to broadband had the potential to increase the Gross Domestic Product(GDP) of the country.

Speaking at the event organised by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Pantami disclosed that Nigeria was making huge progress in its pursuit of providing internet for all Nigerians, adding that it should not be a luxury but a necessity in the 21st century society.

According to him, “The Federal government launched the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 and since the launching of the plan, government has been with all stakeholders to deepen broadband penetration in the country.

“Access to broadband is no longer a luxury but a neccessity because there is no way we can ensure security and safety without broadband coverage and we cannot attain economic development without broadband penetration. Breadboard is necessary for security, education, economic development among others. He noted that a research conducted by the World Internet Forum showed that 10 per cent increase in broadband penetration would increase the GDP of a country by 2.5 per cent, and in some countries, 8.9 percent. “As at 26th September, 2022,152, 279,265 people representing 79.8 per cent Nigerians have access to the internet while 85,232, 000 representing 44.68 per cent Nigerians have access to broadband. When it comes to broadband penetration, we are on track, we are delivering, in some cases, we have delivered the tasks given to us by 590 percent”, he said.