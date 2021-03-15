From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government, at the weekend, asked the Ouantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN) to help it reduce the cost of project construction in the country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who made this call at the induction of new surveyors in Abuja, also enjoined quantity surveyors to play a pivotal role in the development of Nigeria.

Represented by Director, Public Building and Housing Development at the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Solomon Labafilo, the minister said the government was counting on the support and professional competence of the surveyors to drive the required change in Nigeria.

“Economic diversification provides opportunity for multiple sources of income that can make business or nation navigate through any economic challenges without loss of jobs or close of businesses. It is pertinent to stress therefore, that a well-planned and strategically implemented diversification drive would reduce risks associated with it.

“Furthermore, the present administration is aware of the inherent potential of the housing sector in providing employment and sources of livelihood to the teeming unemployed professionals, artisans and craftsmen.

“It is worthy to note that housing development can address 13 out of the 17 goals of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), hence, the Federal Government embarked on the implementation of the National Housing Programme as a pilot scheme in 2016 in all the states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory.

“I wish to enjoin quantity surveyors to position themselves to play a pivotal role in the development of Nigeria by being in tune with technological advancements, competition and dynamism in the construction industry and other sectors of our economy. It is through this that you will maximise your contribution to the socio – economic development of Nigeria.

“I therefore, count on your support and professional competence to drive the required change in Nigeria.

“I want to sincerely congratulate the new inductees and remind you that much is expected from you by the society. Therefore, endeavour to be true ambassadors of quantity surveying profession” he said.