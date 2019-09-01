Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government said it has sought the support of the Kingdom of Sweden and other nations to tackle the problem of open defecation and water challenges besetting the country.

Government said, although Nigeria has made inroads in tackling the problem, but stressed that the cooperation of Sweden would facilitate the process and bulwark it from being number one in the world.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, who made this known in a statement signed by the Director, Press, Kenechukwu Offie, recently, added that the country will beat the deadline of 2030 as stipulated by the United Nations in fighting water and sanitation problems.

“It is our resolve that our actions, going forward will be immediate and deliberate. I urge you all to give your focused attention and consideration to the possibility of establishing a program in Nigeria to support the actualization of the goal of the National Action Plan to end open defecation by 2025 and bring water, sanitation, and hygiene to all Nigerians by 2030.

“Our goal is to listen to you and learn from you on what we need do as a government to strengthen our existing partnerships and collaboration as well as build new international development cooperation and private sector relationships to enable us to achieve the SDG 6 in Nigeria,” he said.

Adamu disclosed that: “The Federal Government of Nigeria is resolved and committed to vigorously pursuing the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 and ensuring that we “leave no one behind”, in the implementation of the National Action Plan. We are aware that time is of the essence to achieve this goal. The Action Plan establishes a 13-year Revitalization Strategy and is the result of extensive consultation between the Federal and State Governments.”