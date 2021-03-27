In one sentence, it is bad governance. Bad governance is what is giving rise to crimes. When the youths are not engaged or you engage them during elections; you armed them for election purposes, and at the end of the day they are neglected; nobody cares for them. What will they do? You have already given them arms and ammunition, and with that they attack innocent citizens. Because they are also looking for their own livelihood, the arms become the means of their livelihood without considering the consequences of those crimes they are committing. This is the problem.

Take kidnapping for instance, when people found out that if you kidnap person, for instance and you will be paid ransom in millions; you find out that at the end of the day, people resort to kid- napping just to collect ransom. If the government had taken a clear stand on youth development in terms of education, in terms of human capital development, in terms of developing the proper infrastructure in the country, things wouldn’t have gone so bad. For example,if you do proper construction, you will engage a lot of people, and these people will be gainfully employed. As an engineer, each time, I’m doing a job at the site; you find out that some of those youths working there do as much as ten or 20 bags of cement in a day. They collect N500 per bag. If somebody does 20 bags a day, it is N10, 000. Those who do that kind of work become so tired in the evening and they have a hope for another N10, 000 tomorrow. All they need to do is probably take some pain relieving drugs and then go to sleep to prepare for tomorrow, but when there is no work, no opportunity you just find the youths roaming the streets. These are the problems and you can sum them up to bad governance.