Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles duo of Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze will observe another 14 days in isolation, following their return to the country on Sunday.

Both players, who arrived from Europe aboard a private jet, were immediately moved to one of the isolation centres in Lagos.

Competent source hinted that the players were in the country to sort out some personal issues, but would have to wait for a period of 14 days to reunite with their families.

Our source also disclosed that the Nigerian Immigration on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, seized the international passports of the players.

Osimhen is undergoing a third isolation since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March. He was isolated on his return for his father’s burial and was also quarantined when he returned to France to regroup with his club.

The 21-year-old striker was set to become Napoli’s most expensive signing ever, as the Partenopei were set to pay a stunning €50m and bonuses to Lille OSC for the Nigerian talent.