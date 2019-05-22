Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has restated the commitment of the Federal Government in rebuilding the North Eastern part of the country affected by a decade of Boko Haram violence.

Osinbajo spoke at the Shehu of Borno’s palace, during a working visit to the , to commision some , yesterday.

He said the Federal Government was concerned about rebuilding and development of Borno and other North East states affected by insurgency.

“The concern of rebuilding the North-East remains the most important challenge that we have as a government,” Osinbajo said.

He also assured that signing into law, of the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) Bill, recently, by the president, would accelerate rebuilding of the area ruined by insurgency.

“The signing into law of the NEDC bill will help in accelerating the pace of rebuilding and developing the NorthEast,”

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, praised the vice president for his empathy for the people of the state.

“The vice president has endeared himself to the people of Borno. The vice president is a pastor and a Christian from the South West but has built a school for the Muslim orphans,” he said.

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar El-Kanemi appealed to the Federal Government to give special consideration to the state in appointment and employment.

He lamented that many sons and daughters of the state in the security services have been killed by Boko Haram.

Meanwhile, the Borno State College bus that conveyed the vice president to some project sites suddenly broke, few metres to an orphanage home project, a development which prevented the vice president from visiting the next project billed for commissioning.