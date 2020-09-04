Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Federal Government has through the Ministry of Labour and Employment disclosed that it is set to monitor the implementation of the Special Public Works Program in the 774 Local Government Areas.

Speaking at a Press briefing, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, said that an implementation committee is set to be inaugurated at different levels to ensure the proper documentation of those who have been selected.

According to him, the committee will work closely with the banks for the purpose of registration, documentation and payment. He stressed that they are mandated to select the projects to be implemented and supervise the different works that will be executed in the various Local Government Areas.

He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari is very keen on the program being free of fraud, saying that digital technologies would be used to monitor the implementation process to ensure transparency and efficiency.

The Minister further disclosed that an interactive website will be set up where names and the phone numbers of members of the implementation committee can be easily accessible and reachable by the public and that the projects to be executed in various Local Government Areas will be uploaded transparency.

“I did not authorize any state or local government to print any form. The forms have been printed with a special security mark with a serial number for each Local Government, which can’t be used for another Local Government, spread sheets has been provided for collation of names and uploading in soft copy for proper documentation and implementation,” Keyamo said.

Also speaking, the Director General of The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan, said that 90% of the N52 billion earmarked for the program will be for their stipends while the 10% will be for transportation and logistics. He said the program is set to take off fully on 1st October, 2020.