The Federal Government will today inaugurate the board of the Securities and Exchange Commission to be chaired by Mr Olufemi Lijadu.

According to reports, the board’s constitution is coming four years after President Muhammadu Buhari sacked its former board headed by Mr Peter Obi, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the February 2019 presidential election.

A senior management source confirmed the constitution and inauguration in Lagos at the weekend said it would be held at the Ministry of Finance Headquarters, Abuja.

Lijadu, who hails from Ogun, had been announced as the Commission’s chairman, while other members of the board would include Mr Lamido Yuguda from Gombe State (Non-executive Commissioner), Mrs Rekiya Ladi (Kaduna) Non-executive Commissioner and Mr Okokon Ekanem, representing the Ministry of Finance.

The other members of the board from SEC are Mr Isyaku Tilde, Acting Executive Commissioner (Operations), and Mr Reginald Karawusa, SEC’s Acting Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement).

The board will have a four-year tenure, according to the source.