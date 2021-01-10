From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Chairman of the Kwara State Selection Committee of the Federal Government’s Special Public Works (SPW) Programme, Mr Oluwasegun Oyewo, has disclosed that the Federal Government would inject about N1billion into the rural areas in the state within the three months duration of the programme.

He made this disclosure during the official flag-off of the programme in Ilorin, yesterday, saying the recruitment of 16,000 people from the 16 local government councils with each participant earning N20,000 monthly would boost the economy of the state.

Oyewo, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Ahmed Yusuf, said: “It is our prayer that social intervention programmes like this are created and implemented more often by the Federal Government.

“We had various challenges along the way, but together we always found a way to perform the tasks assigned to us.

In his keynote address, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, Minister of Information and Culture, said that the programme being handle by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) was aimed at shielding the most vulnerable from the ravaging effects of covid-19 pandemic.