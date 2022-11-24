From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government is set to introduce mental health services in to primary healthcare centres to ease accessibility of services in the rural areas.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire stated this at the 2022 Nigerian Association of Clinical Psychologists, (NACP), congress and continuing education workshop,themed Building and Sustaining Mental Health in Challenging Times” holding in Abuja.

Speaking through the ministry’s Mental Healthcare Coordinator,Tunde Ojo, restated the government’s commitment in providing mental health services for all Nigerians.

The Minister, further stated that before the end of this administration,there would be the right legal framework to safeguard the rights of people with mental health challenges.

“The ministry is more than ever, committed to the mental health and well being of Nigerians. This is shown at the recent development at the ministry of health.

“Most of the people with mental health challenges are from the rural areas,hard to reach areas and we have just few hospitals that give treatment to this mental health challenges.

“We want to introduce mental healthcare into primary healthcare and you, the clinical psychologists have to prepare to go to the communities to render services. Our training must look beyond the classroom and the four walls of the hospital. We need clinical psychologists in the communities,in humanitarian settings and so as we review our curriculum,we must look at this reality and let them inform what our curriculum will look like.

“We are interested in the reviewing the national mental health policy and we recognize the mental phycologists not just as major stalkholders but as partners for progress.

“We need to have the right legal framework for us to be able to deliver mental health services and respect the right of people with mental health challenges and that also is in the process and I hope that the before the end of this administration, we will be able to offer Nigerians a mental service that will be good for everyone.

Earlier in his remarks the NACP President,Prof Gboyega Abikoye lamented that mental health issues have received scanty attentions.

He therefore called for proper implementation and monitoring of mental health policies in the country by rilvant authorities