From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said the January 18 resumption date for schools to resume is not sacrosanct, hence a new date might be announced.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, gave the hint at Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PTF had in December 2020 ordered schools in the country to remain closed until January 18, 2021.

According to Adamu: ‘It (January 18th date of school reopening) is not sacrosanct. When we decided on that date it was just a target towards what we were working on. Of course, we are keeping it in view and looking at what is happening in the society and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review. Even today at the PTF meeting we looked at the rising figures and thought about if we should probably take another look at it.

‘On January 18th resumption, we are reviewing it, we are going to review it.

‘At the PTF meeting today we considered it and tomorrow the Ministry is going to take it up.’