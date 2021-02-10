From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government through the Office of the Ministry of Women Affairs is set to partner with the National Association of of Hair and Beauty Practitioners of Nigeria (NAHBPON) in the empowerment and creation of jobs for women and youths to reduce poverty and crime rate in the country.

Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen, while speaking at the union’s sensitization event on the COVID-19 pandemic stated that beauticians have the great potential to foster substantial growth rate in the country since it involves the largest population.

Tallen who was represented by the ministry’s Director of Special Duties,Olusa Joseph Dada, appreciated the union for its commitment toward achievement of women and youths economic empowerment and self reliance.

She said: “In recognition of the role of this union and the role it is playing to improve women in its ability, capacity and participation in the nation’s economy, I have no doubt that this union has the great potential to register substantial growth rate using both women and youths as a catalyst for economic development if properly utilized.

“I urge you therefore to strengthen your existing laws, institutional and operational arrangement to accommodate beauty practitioners to promote mass employment on economic self reliance.”

In his remarks, the President of the union, Barile Ngbobu, said the industry which is the second growing industry, globally, has been neglected and underdeveloped by successive administrations in the country.

Barile explained that the abundant talent and energy of more than 19.5 million youthful Nigerians which is the hallmark of the industry have remained untapped due to absence of national body to regulate and promote activities of the industry.

He said:” The registration of NAHBPON as an industrial union is a positive step to change the narrative and the union is poised to galvanize the abundant resources in the industry to empower the youths and create more than a million jobs annually to ease the burden of unemployment from the government.”