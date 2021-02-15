From Ahmed Abubakar Dutse

Presidential Task force on fertilizer has assured Nigerian farmers of massive production of up to three million bags of the commodity this year.

The Chairman of the task force and Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar stated this yesterday at the inauguration of state executives and 27 local government chairmen of the Amana farmers and grains suppliers association of Nigeria in Dutse.

The governor said the task force will do everything possible to supply the commodity to farmers in all nooks and crannies of the country before the rainy season.

Governor Badaru Abubakar reassured farmers that president Muhammad Buhari is ready to give them all the necessary support and cooperation to improve farming activities in the country.

Also speaking the chairman of Amana farmers and grains suppliers association of Nigeria Alhaji Haruna Ahmed Fanbeguwa said they were in the state to inaugurate state’s and local government’s executive of the association.

He therefore thanked Governor Badaru Abubakar and his Kebbi state counter parts Atiku Bagudu for support and advised to the association on how to support federal government efforts to boost farming and food security in the country.