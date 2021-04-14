From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Federal Government has set in motion plans to rejig the administration of expatriate quota to check its abuse and ensure effective technology transfer.

To achieve this, the Federal Government is convening a meeting of stakeholders to strategically provide input into the revised Draft Handbook on Expatriate Quota Administration and discuss challenges militating against the smooth administration of the process.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola is expected to declare open the one-day second interactive Stakeholders’ meeting on Expatriate Quota Administration with the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore in attendance today.

Akinbode Fatima O., ACEO (Information) said the event will include presentation of papers by the Permanent Secretaries of some MDAs: Permanent Secretaries, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Aviation or DG NCAA, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB as well as Representative of Organised Private Sector/ MAN.

The Business Division of the Citizenship and Business Department has the mandate for administering and enforcing the provision of the Immigration Act, 2015 as it relates to the establishment of business in Nigeria through issuance of business permit and expatriate quota position to deserving companies on request.

The division in collaboration with Nigeria Immigration Service monitors the utilisation of the quota position with the aim of checking its abuse as well as ensuring effective transfer of technology to Nigerians to understudy and eventual indigenisation of the position in the country.