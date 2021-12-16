From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government said it is putting finishing touches on its plans to review curricular being used for teaching and learning in secondary schools especially the senior classes.

The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) has been asked to work with other relevant agencies of government to achieve the task.

Head, Press and Public Relations, National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Fatima Bappare, in a statement indicated that NSSEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Benjamin Abakpa, confirmed the development at a three-day sensitisation and advocacy programme organised for education stakeholders in the North Central zone, in Benue State.

She said NSSEC has been mandated to revamp the senior secondary education system to meet global minimum standard, and the Commission has mapped out realistic strategies to achieve the target.

She said NSSEC boss was optimistic that adopted strategies would help tremendously in addressing some of the challenges confronting the senior secondary education, thereby, soliciting the support of all stakeholders to collaborate with NSSEC to ensure the lost glory of the senior secondary education is fully restored.

She explained that the Commission is saddled with the responsibility, among others, to set minimum standards and ensure that secondary education meet the needs of our country as well as global competitiveness.

She also said the Commission was making effort in developing accurate database of senior secondary schools across the Country to enable it plan well for them.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Benson Abounu, in his remarks, applauded the Federal Government for resuscitating the law that established NSSEC and charged the Commission to render its services for all and not be selective in their work.

He encouraged the leadership of NSSEC to ensure that the mandate of repositioning of senior secondary education is actualised.

