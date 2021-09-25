From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

The Federal Government has said it is currently reviewing the nation’s Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy to withstand the demands of the 21st century. The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, made this disclosure at the ongoing National Council on Science, Technology and Innovation (NCSTI), twhich has the theme, “Investment in research and development: a necessary tool to improving Nigeria’s economy’ in Abuja.

Dr Onu stated that the world is moving forward with STI and Nigeria cannot afford to compete in the global space with an obsolete policy, hence there is need, for a review.

He stressed that Nigeria cannot be left behind as the world moves ahead and the country must do everything within her power to boost investment in research to grow in the global competitiveness ranking. Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi in his remarks said Nigerians have made giant strides in inventions and innovations, but are not adequately captured, as data from relevant Institutions do not meet up with the challenges.

Abdullahi stated that despite gains made in the past years, Nigeria still remains low in the ranking of the global innovation index, 2021. This he added is as a result of lack of data activities in the Innovation Space.

He further said that one of the major challenges facing Science, Technology and Innovation Sector in developing countries like Nigeria is funding, adding that government needs to invest heavily in R&D to spur industrialization and improve the livelihood of Nigerians.

