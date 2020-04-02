Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic has announced that 3,000 volunteers are being assembled to be trained to help in grassroots advocacy on the protocols to be adopted to ensure safety against the disease.

Minister of Environment Mohammed Abubakar disclosed this at the daily briefing of the task force on Thursday.

He said: “On the personnel side, we are currently assembling about 3,000 additional community volunteers that can be trained quickly in terms of advocacy at the grassroots, counselling and advising as appropriate patients especially in terms of hygiene and sanitation.

“Also, we have recalled some of our retired personnel to be on the lookout, again if there is need, just like the minister of health is doing, we will also reach out to them to see who can come in and help.

“As for the decontamination we started yesterday, I can report that areas that have been completed up to this point are: the federal secretariat- phase 1&2, Head of Service, Office of the Secretary to the Government, Old Secretariat, federal ministry of youth and sports, ministry of environment, works and housing, science and technology, Central Bank of Nigeria, NNPC which is ongoing, office of the Ecological Fund and also currently federal ministry of foreign Affairs.

“I am also happy to report that we have acquired additional trucks, this time, we have expanded our collaboration with the police, the IGP has graciously released 10 specialized trucks for us to use.

“Another agency has also released one truck and we intend to look at any other agency, military or paramilitary that have some of these trucks that we can acquire for faster disinfection, decontamination and fumigation.”