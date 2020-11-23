Steve Agbota

The Federal Government has set 2022 deadline for the completion of the $1.56 billion (about N6 billion) Lekki Deep Seaport.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, when he inspected the facility, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, compelled the contractor of the project to ensure it comes on stream by September 2022.

“It was in March 2018 that contract talks for this facility was launched. Yes, they have had glitches, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lockdown, but it is important that this project becomes operational by 2022.

“Am I impressed by the pace of work? As a layman, my views might not matter, however, we must tie them to a written agreement that it must be commissioned by Mr. President in 2022.

“There are so many things tied to a port construction. As a lay man, I might not be able to say categorically that by 2022, Lekki port will be operational. There are so many factors that could work against that date like force majeure issues or if anything goes wrong with the contractor. That is why we need to tie them to a verbal and written agreement that by 2022, Lekki port must become operational,” he said.

With Lekki, Bonny and Ibom deep seaport all expected to come on stream soon, the issue of too many river ports with shallow draft would become a thing of the past in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

The minister while touring the premises of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), expressed shock at the level of destruction carried out at the agency’s headquarters by unknown persons.

“NPA should be able to come forward to cabinet to ask for the reconstruction depending on integrity. The damage is disastrous. No matter how you want to vent your anger over police brutality, you don’t need to destroy people’s properties.”