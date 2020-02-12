Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

The Federal Government has acquired the necessary reagents to test for the presence of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in suspected patients.

The three designated laboratories are in Lagos, Abuja and Irrua in Edo State.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the reagents were acquired about eight days ago.

He, however, assured that no case of the virus had been detected in the country or in Africa.