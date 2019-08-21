Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Government has set up inter-security task force to conduct joint border security in four geopolitical zones of the country to tackle insecurity.

In a statement, the spokesman of the Nigeria Customs Service, Joseph Attah, said the planned exercise, which was code-named “Ex-Swift Response,” would involve the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security and intelligence agencies.

Attah said the joint exercise was being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and would take place in the four geo-political zones of South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West.

He said the exercise is expected to promote inter-agency cooperation and increase preparedness to address trans-border security challenges.