From Isaac Anumihe (Abuja)

The Federal Government has set up a panel to investigate the recurring collapse of the national grid, a development that has kept Nigeria in perpetual darkness.

The committee will probe the immediate and remote causes of the frequent collapse, a situation that has now become embarrassing to the government.

In less than two weeks, the grid has collapsed more than three times, prompting the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to conduct a probe.

The last breakdown occurred on Friday at about 18:30hrs.

In a statement, the Ministry of Power reassured the public of ongoing efforts at restoring supply, noting that some sections of the national grid had already been energised and supply restored to consumers.

“We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 18:30hrs on April 8, 2022, resulting in power outages in many parts of the country. While a detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.”

However, stakeholders have posited that the grid, which was built in the 50s needed an overhaul and should not be managed.