From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has set up a high-powered investigation over the recurring collapse of the national power grid, a development that has kept Nigeria in prolonged blackouts.

The committee will probe the immediate and remote causes of the frequent collapse, a situation that has now become embarrassing to the Federal Government.

In less than two weeks, the grid has collapsed more than three times, so prompting the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to effect a probe.

The last breakdown occurred yesterday at about 1830 hrs.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

A statement from the Office of the Minister of Power said that the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.

‘We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 1830hrs on April 8, 2022, resulting in power outages in many parts of the country. While a detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.

‘We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid. This is in line with Mr President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy,’ the statement explained.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Stakeholders have posited that the grid which was built in the 50s needed an overhaul and should not be managed.